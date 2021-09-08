Moroccans elect new leaders in shadow of virus

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Moroccans are choosing a new parliament and new local leaders in elections reshaped by the pandemic. Candidates are promising to create jobs and boost Morocco’s economy, education and health care. The governing Islamist party is eyeing a third term at the helm of the government if it again wins the most parliament seats. But the role of lawmakers is limited by the powers of King Mohamed VI. The outcome of Wednesday’s voting is difficult to predict since opinion polls are banned. Many voters hope the election produces solutions to local problems, from jobs to virus restrictions.