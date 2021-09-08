Oklahoma pushes back 7 executions due to notice requirement

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma attorney general’s office has asked the state’s Court of Criminal Appeals to push back execution dates for seven death row inmates based on requirements to give a 35-day notice before any execution. Attorney General John O’Connor asked the court in a brief filed Friday to schedule John Marion Grant’s execution for Oct. 28 or Nov. 18. The Oklahoma reports six other executions would be set at three-week intervals to allow for potential clemency hearings.