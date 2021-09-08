Princeton bookshop nominated for ‘Best Independent Bookstore’

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Hatter's Bookshop has been nominated by West Virginia Living as a finalist for the 'Best Independent Bookstore' in the state. The bookshop recently celebrated five years being in the historic grassroots district of Princeton.

The bookshop is home to over ten thousand books. The shop also has artwork from local artists and handcrafted jewelry and wild berry incense.

"We're extremely honored. We've put a lot of hard work into this business and we've wanted to be a part of this community. To do something that the community would enjoy and have sort of a back and fourth sort of thing. They get benefits from us and we benefit from them." said owner Tammy Dotson.

Voting for the winner of the 'Best Independent Bookstore' begins on September 13 until October 3. If you're interested in voting you can go to wvliving/best-of-west-virginia.com