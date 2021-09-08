Princeton Fire to host first 9/11 stair climb to coincide with 20th anniversary

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA)- For the first-time, The Princeton Fire Department will host a 9/11 stair climb to honor and remember those who lost their lives on that day in 2001, which coincides with the 20th anniversary.

The event is sponsored by both the Princeton Firefighters Local #466 and the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

The event will take place at the Hunnicutt Stadium in Princeton, West Virginia on September 11, 2001.

The stair climb is open to everyone, but you must register prior to the event to participate which can be done from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. that morning, and online registration has closed.

An opening ceremony is planned at 8 a.m., followed by the stair climb which will start at 9 a.m.

According to Lt. Rick Shagoury with the Princeton Fire Department, the event is suited for people of all fitness levels.

There is a $40.00 entry fee which will go to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation which then benefits families of fire personnel across the country.