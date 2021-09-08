Raleigh County emergency committee pleads for public’s help with COVID-19 crisis

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continuing to surge in Raleigh County, a Joint Collaborative Effort Committee is calling on the public's help to only go to the emergency room with a true emergency.



COVID-19 cases in the county have increased 58 percent while hospitalizations have increased 73 percent in the last two weeks.



"The reality is that at this point in the pandemic our health care system is very stressed. Our health care providers, including physicians, and first responders are running on fumes as they suit up every single day to fight through this surging variant," said Amber Humphrey, Administrator of the Raleigh County Health Dept.



The committee reminds the public that just being COVID positive but asymptomatic does not always make it a life-threatening emergent condition requiring a trip to the ER.



"Our joint collaborative effort comprised of Raleigh General Hospital, Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital, Jan-Care Ambulance, Raleigh County 911, and the health department ask citizens to make use of your primary care physician, telemedicines, or urgent cares and leave the emergency room and ambulance trips for those with life threatening or serious emergencies."



