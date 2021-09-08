SB Wednesday: a recap of the WV Chamber of Commerce Business Summit

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - WVVA is helping to answer your questions about small business and personal finance. Every Wednesday, John O'Neal, the Executive Director of the Development Authority of Mercer County, is helping to answer questions.

WVVA: John, you were away last week at the Greenbrier Resort for the WV Chamber of Commerce Business Summit. What news do you have for us from the Summit?

O'Neal: The annual Business Summit brought together business and political leaders from across the state, and even several national figures to discuss important topics that impact business in West Virginia. Senators Capito and Manchin discussed pending legislation that will impact us all, including infrastructure, budget, and the massive 3.5 trillion dollar spending bill championed by Democrats in D.C. Senator Joe Manchin made big news at the Summit by announcing that he does not support the 3.5 trillion spending bill, and suggested a "pause" in the spending spree.

WVVA: That was big news from Senator Manchin that may have national implications. What were some of the topics discussed at the Summit, and what is their relevance for our viewers?

O'Neal: The major topics covered include President Biden's proposed business tax increase plan, legal reform, energy regulation, healthcare, and education. These topics are vital to small business owners and workers. Companies in these sectors employ large numbers of people in our state.

WVVA: Did Governor Justice make an appearance to discuss issues in West Virginia?

O'Neal: Governor Justice did make an appearance. He discussed the favorable economic climate in the state. The unemployment rate in the state has dropped again, to 5%, well below the 5.4% national rate. He also announced that West Virginia is among the first states in the nation to repay the federal unemployment insurance loan.

Viewers may recall that early in the pandemic the US Treasury loaned money to the states to make certain that their unemployment compensation funds did not run out as a result of layoffs due to government imposed lockdowns. West Virginia received $185,000,000 from the US Treasury. The state recently repaid those funds ahead of the deadline, thus avoiding millions of dollars in interest.

In addition, Governor Justice announced that West Virginia managed the Unemployment Trust Fund so well that every business in the state is going to receive a 25% reduction in their unemployment insurance premiums.

WV Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch said, "The Governor and so many of our state's top economic officials have spent the last year-and-a-half creating a master plan to keep West Virginia on the move through the pandemic and beyond. Now, you're seeing that plan being executed to perfection and, in this circumstance, our business leaders will reap the rewards by being able to keep more of their hard-earned money in their bank accounts."

We will have more to report on the WV Business Summit next week.