Showers and storms possible overnight; cool & dry weather to follow

A cold front moving in our direction will bring increasing clouds through sunset, along with the chance of a few hit or miss showers and thunderstorms tonight. A stronger or severe storm cannot be ruled out (though the chance is low), with the main threats being gusty winds and locally heavy rain. As the front slides through overnight, we'll likely see showers continue into early Thursday, gradually tapering through sunrise.

By Thursday afternoon, winds will shift out of the northwest behind this departing system, ushering in cool, dry air. High pressure will take control into late week, keeping us mainly sunny. Highs tomorrow will top off in the upper 60s and low 70s. Lows Thursday night will be cool, falling into the 40s and low 50s. You can definitely give the A/C a break for a bit!

Friday looks Fall-like as well, with sunshine and highs again just on either side of the 70 degree mark. Friday night will be chilly and clear with lows again in the 40s and 50s.

The battle between the seasons will continue into next week, and it looks like Summer will have the upper-hand again for a while....

