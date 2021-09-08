Silicon Valley finds remote work is easier to begin than end

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Thriving Silicon Valley companies were among the first to embrace remote work during the pandemic, but they’ve struggled over how to recall their high-paid employees to the office. Their varied — and sometimes quickly reversed — attempts to justify free food and expensive real estate may establish a new employment model that could ripple across much of U.S. business. And it may involve much less office work than once expected, which in turn could challenge one of Silicon Valley’s most cherished notions –- that open offices and employee perks are necessary to spark innovation.