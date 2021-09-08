Some rural hospitals in WVa hit bed capacity as virus surges

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Health officials in West Virginia say some rural hospitals have reached their critical bed capacities as coronavirus cases and deaths continue to surge. State health officials are pleading with the public to avoid unnecessary emergency room visits. There were 813 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 statewide on Wednesday. That’s just below the record 818 on Jan. 5 when virus vaccination efforts were starting. Dr. Clay Marsh, the state’s coronavirus expert, says hospitals are being stressed in ways that they haven’t been stressed before. In southern West Virginia, Princeton Community Hospital has no ICU beds available and the Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in Lewisburg also is at capacity.