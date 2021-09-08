Special Weather Statement until WED 7:45 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

McDowell County

…A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern

McDowell County through 745 PM EDT…

At 705 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

War, or 7 miles southwest of Welch, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Gary, War, Anawalt, Maybeury, Elbert, Coalwood, Cucumber and

Jenkinjones.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

&&

MAX HAIL SIZE…0.00 IN;

MAX WIND GUST…30 MPH