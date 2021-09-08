Tensions run high as Raleigh County BOE votes in favor of mask mandate

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Tensions were running high in the Raleigh County Board of Education office on Wednesday, as the board voted in favor of implementing a new mask mandate.



The new requirement is set to take effect on Thursday after the board acted on recommendations from the state Board of Education and CDC. All students and staff, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear one with certain medical exceptions.



"With the mask policy in place, it will eliminate the need to quarantine except for students who test positive or a student who has been in a setting where a mask wasn't worn such as in athletics or the cafeteria," explained Superintendent David Price.



The decision comes after five schools were forced to go on remote learning last week. Price said more than 200 had tested positive and more than 2,000 were placed in quarantine as a result of those outbreaks.



Price said the new rules will help limit the spread of the virus to the community, but also result in far less students being placed in quarantine, which will in turn help keep schools up and running.



"We want kids in school five days a week and under the current circumstances with the amount of students under quarantine, it was really disruptive to education."



Not everyone agreed with the decision. Some parents turned out to oppose the move, saying the masks are causing harm to their children and that the decision be left to parents.



"Parents need to get together and get out here and say absolutely not! Pull a Rosa Parks and say we're not going to take it anymore and stop being afraid," said Rhonda Dillon, a parent who made the decision to home school.



Price said the new mask mandate will take effect on Thursday. He said the county BOE will revisit the issue again on October 14th should conditions on the ground change.