Top Dems leave door open to trimming Biden’s $3.5T price tag

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress’ two top Democrats seem like they’re leaving the door open to ultimately reducing the $3.5 trillion price tag of President Joe Biden’s plan to boost social and environment programs. The remarks by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer illustrate the party divisions they will spend weeks trying to resolve. The two seemed to suggest Wednesday something many lawmakers and analysts have long predicted and progressives fear — that forging a compromise among Democrats may well require the measure to shrink, perhaps by hundreds of billions of dollars. They spoke as committees began writing pieces of the bill.