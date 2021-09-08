Uptick in COVID-19 cases has health officials concerned and ask community members to do their part

Fayette County, W. Va. (WVVA)- With an uptick in covid-19 cases across the state - outbreaks at area schools -- and now a cancelled festival -- Governor Jim Justice says it's not getting better.

"With 1,316, hundred new cases in the last 24 hours, we continue to climb like crazy,” he said. “We have active cases in West Virginia right now, 21,500 active cases."

However, State Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad says -- health officials have stepped up.

"We have increased our contact tracer, case investigation team, and one way we've also done that is we have started using text messages,” she said.

Those messages were sent to those who tested positive on September 3.

Amjad said those who’ve received an alert from the department should isolate yourself and notify anyone you've been in close contact with.

Those who are sick - she says contact your personal physician.

Health Officer Dr. Anita Stewart with the Fayette County Health Department said those exposed at the Oak Leaf Festival--- have a different set of instructions.

For those vaccinated, testing is urged within five days.

"We would recommend they test three to five days after they've been exposed and to wear a mask," said Stewart.

she said the department urges everyone to mask up until you get a negative test result.

Those who attended the festival, and you haven't gotten a COVID-19 shot should get tested within a week.

"We recommend people be tested at day five and then at day seven as long as that's negative, I feel pretty comfortable with that," said Stewart.

All, are advised to keep monitoring for symptoms.

"We have a wide variety of testing options available in our community, were testing every day," she said.

On Labor Day - health care officials were busy at the new Fayette County Health Department performing COVID-19 tests.

"We're asking do not go to the urgent care and do not go to the hospital for testing alone, we are at full capacity," said Stewart.

A testing clinic was planned at the Ruby Welcome Center in Mount Hope Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. -- and will resume at the new Fayette County Health Department for the rest of the week.