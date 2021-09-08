Vaccinated Florida congressman tests positive for COVID-19

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Darren Soto of Florida says that he recently tested positive for COVID-19 and believes he has only mild symptoms because he was vaccinated. The Orlando-area Democrat tweeted Wednesday that he had received monoclonal antibody treatment to reduce potential symptoms. He says the treatment is helpful but not a substitute for the COVID-19 vaccine. He is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated. Soto said he was self-isolating and working from home. The Florida Hospital Association says COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped more than 20% in the last two weeks.