15th Annual Lindsey Raines Scholarship Run

The 15th Annual Lindsey Raines Memorial Scholarship Run gets underway this weekend.

Lindsey's former principal, Randall Patterson, stopped by to discuss the event and how the proceeds will benefit students in Greenbrier County.

Lindsey and her dad, Paul were profiled in a 2019 edition of Hometown Hero.

For more on their story click here or watch below.

When: September 11, 2021

Registration: 9 am

Breakfast 9 am – 12 pm

Where: Spare Time Sports Bar & Grille

Contact: 304.438.7102 or 304.647.3155 for more information