A Fall-like Friday on the way; warming through the weekend

High pressure will keep us cool and dry tonight, but areas of fog will be possible, especially in those valleys and river valleys! Have the jackets and turn off the A/C! Lows tonight will eventually hit the 40s and low 50s.

Tomorrow will bring plenty of sunshine as sinking air presides over our region. With a cool and dry northwesterly flow, we'll be below-normal when it comes to temps Friday afternoon. Highs look to top off in the upper 60s and low 70s for most. Friday night looks mainly clear and chilly again with lows in the 40s and low 50s.

As high pressure shifts east through the weekends, winds will shift more out of the south and west, allowing temps to rise again. Highs should be in the 70s by Saturday, and should push the 80 degree mark by Sunday. As of now we look dry through the weekend, with abundant sunshine. Temps look to stay on the warmer side as we head into next week....make sure to tune in to WVVA News at 5,6, 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!