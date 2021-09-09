An all-you-can eat Metallica buffet of ‘Black Album’ covers

Imagine a giant all-you-can-eat buffet, row after row of hot, steaming offerings. The thing is, there are only 12 items on the menu, cooked by 53 different chefs. That, in a nutshell, is what you’ll get with “The Metallica Blacklist” a box set of covers of the 1991 Metallica self titled album better known as “The Black Album.” “Nothing Else Matters.” The most attention-grabbing collaboration is by Miley Cyrus with instrumentation from Elton John and Yo-Yo Ma. Ghost drenches “Enter Sandman” with as much piano as guitar, while Weezer offers a nearly note-for-note replication of the original. And Jason Isbell takes the pounding “Sad But True” and country-fries it ’til crispy.