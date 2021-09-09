Body found buried in backyard, teen charged in dad’s death

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Police in northern Virginia say the body of a 78-year-old man was found buried in his backyard and his son has been charged with second-degree murder. News outlets report that Truman Nguyen was reported missing on Monday. But after an associate reported that the son may have harmed his father, Fairfax County police say the son was interviewed and that led to the discovery of Nguyen’s body. Nguyen’s 19-year-old son, Philip Nguyen, has been charged with second-degree murder in his father’s death. He is being held without bond. Police Chief Kevin Davis says the slaying is the county’s 18th homicide this year, and one of four cases in which a son or brother has slain a parent or sibling.