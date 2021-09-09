Concord football drops season opener

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - The Concord Mountain Lions opened the football season on Thursday on the road at Glenville State.

Glenville State was on the board first with a touchdown in the second quarter. Concord answered with a field goal before the half.

The Pioneers took the lead in the third with a field goal, making the score 10-3.

Early in the fourth, Jack Mangel connects with Jarod Bowie for a Mountain Lion touchdown to tie the game, 10-10. But the Pioneers prevail with a 17-10 victory.

Concord is back in action September 18th in the home opener against West Virginia Wesleyan.