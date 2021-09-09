Coronavirus cases soar, reasons for not taking vaccines remain the same

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - As coronavirus cases soar, there are still many reasons why thousands of people in the two Virginia's have chosen not to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Some of these reasons are that people may be concerned over side effects or they don't trust the vaccines.

Others may say they don't want it because they don't trust the government or that they don't think COVID-19 is a threat. Others may just believe they do not need a vaccine.

"When you look at West Virginia we found that 63% of people aren't getting vaccinated because they're worried about side effects. In Virginia that number is 56%. Where we see the real differences though is when we look at West Virginia we found that a large number of people, 45% don't trust the COVID vaccine and they don't trust the government." said Nick VinZant a Senior Research Analyst at QuoteWizard.

The full report from QuoteWizard can be accessed here: COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy by State | QuoteWizard