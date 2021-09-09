Crash shuts down I-77 South in Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -- A tractor-trailer crash has shut down both southbound lanes of travel on Interstate 77.

Traffic is reportedly stopped at mile marker 1 in Bluefield, West Virginia.

West Virginia State Police say that a tractor trailer traveling northbound experienced a possible brake failure, that caused him to cross the median and strike the embankment on southbound side.

The driver is reported to have minor injuries, and was not taken to the hospital.

The tractor trailer was hauling large rolls of paper. I-77 will remain shut down until the roadway is clear of debris from the accident.

