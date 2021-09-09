Former town employee charged with embezzlement in WVa

NEW HAVEN, W.Va. (AP) — A former employee of a West Virginia town faces embezzlement and other charges. A Mason County grand jury charged 53-year-old Roberta Hysell of New Haven on Tuesday. New Haven Mayor Phil Serevicz told WSAZ-TV that Hysell was town recorder and police clerk. Former payroll administrator Jessica Greene pleaded guilty a few days earlier to embezzling about $25,000 from the town over about five years. Serevicz said Greene and Hysell worked together and were both able to sign checks. Hysell is charged with embezzlement, fraudulent scheme, conspiracy, falsifying accounts, computer fraud, obtaining by false pretenses and unemployment fraud.