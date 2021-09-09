Jordanian court upholds convictions in royal plot

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — A Jordanian court has upheld the convictions of two former senior officials on sedition and other charges connected to an alleged plot against the kingdom involving the half-brother of King Abdullah II. Bassem Awadallah and Sharif Hassan bin Zaid were sentenced to 15 years in prison in July by a state security court. They were accused of conspiring with Hamzah, a former crown prince, and of seeking foreign assistance. Prince Hamzah, who was placed under house arrest in April, denied being part of any conspiracy. The king later announced that the rare royal rift had been resolved within the family, and Hamzah was never charged.