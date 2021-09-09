Man to be jailed for death threats against GOP House member

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — A man who threatened to kill a member of Congress from Maryland over Republicans’ baseless claims of a rigged presidential election has been sentenced to serve eight consecutive weekends in jail. He will also serve six months of home confinement. U.S. District Judge Richard Bennett also on Thursday ordered 35-year-old Sidhartha Kumar Mathur to perform 100 hours of community service. The Maryland man made death threats against Rep. Andy Harris, the only Republican member of Maryland’s congressional delegation. Harris said the threatening voicemail and webmail messages terrified his wife and children, leaving them afraid to leave their home.