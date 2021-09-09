Mattea is new host for West Virginia’s Mountain Stage show

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A new host will be behind the microphone for the Mountain Stage show on Sunday. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Larry Groce is leaving the show after 38 years and more than 950 shows. Country music star and West Virginia native Kathy Mattea is replacing him. Groce had planned to leave after his 1,000th show, but live performances of the radio program were shut down for nearly a year by COVID-19. Mountain Stage was able to record only a couple of shows near the end of 2020, and is set to record fewer shows in 2021 than normal. Groce will remain the artistic director for the show for now.