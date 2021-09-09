Raiders excited for 1st opener in Las Vegas with fans

The opening season for the Raiders in Las Vegas proved to be a bit of a dud. With no fans allowed at games, the Raiders stumbled to a 2-6 record at home in their first season since moving from Oakland and missed the playoffs for the 17th time in 18 seasons. Now they get a second chance at an opening when they welcome in fans for the first time in the regular season when they get to show off their fancy new digs on Monday night against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.