Ravens’ Edwards, Peters have injured knees; Freeman added

5:53 pm Virginia news from the Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens listed running back Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters as limited in practice after ESPN reported the team feared each player has a torn ACL. ESPN cited an unidentified source in each report Thursday. Losing Edwards would be another major blow to Baltimore’s backfield after the Ravens lost running back J.K. Dobbins to a season-ending knee injury in their final preseason game. Veteran running back Devonta Freeman is joining Baltimore’s practice squad, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus. Baltimore opens its season Monday night at Las Vegas.

Associated Press

