Report: Air Force women, minorities face harassment and bias

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new study finds that about a third of the female service members in the Air Force and Space Force say they’ve experienced sexual harassment and many can describe accounts of sexism and a stigma associated with pregnancy and maternity leave. The review, done by the Air Force inspector general, also concluded that minorities and women are underrepresented in leadership and officer positions, and get promoted less frequently. It echoes findings of a review late last year that said Black service members in the Air Force are far more likely to be investigated, arrested, face disciplinary actions and be discharged for misconduct.