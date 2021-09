Second week of ‘Do it for Babydog’ Round 2 winners announced

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) -- Gov. Jim Justice announced the second week of winners in the second round of the 'Do it for Babydog' vaccine lottery on Thursday morning.

Full college scholarships, a $150,000 dream wedding, and season football/basketball tickets to WVU and Marshall games were among the available prizes.

The winners of two college scholarships, a sports car, and a custom fishing boat will be announced later Thursday.

Full Ride College Scholarship Winners

Jacob Dodd, Salem

Sierra Honaker, Alderson

Veronnica Pope, Mount Nebo

[To be announced]

[To be announced]

Luxury High-End Sports Car Winner

[To be announced]

Custom Fishing Boat / Pontoon Boat Winner

Tammy O'Brien, Ronceverte

$150,000 Dream Wedding Winner

Kim Sellard, Huntington

Free Gas for 10 Years Winners

Bernard E. McKinney, Sophia

[To be announced]

Premium ATV / Side-by-Side Winners

Rebecca Hare, Charles Town

[To be announced]

Top-of-the-line Zero Turn Lawn Mower Winners

Shannon Hahn, Lost River

[To be announced]

WVU Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners

Michael Laing, Martinsburg

Jonathan Nicol, Charleston

Paula O'Neil, Seneca Rocks

Marshall Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners

Geoffrey Cook, Fairmont

Robert Kelly, Cool Ridge

Noah Thompson, Eleanor

Ski Resort Season Passes Winners

Jane Ambrose, Parkersburg

Rod Cummings, Alum Creek

Jasmine Reynolds, Wheeling

Kelly Richardson, Charleston

Lisa Wellman, Fort Gay