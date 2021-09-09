North Korea parades military hardware to celebrate founding

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea paraded goose-stepping soldiers and military hardware in its capital overnight in a celebration of the nation’s 73rd anniversary that was overseen by leader Kim Jong Un. State media reported on the parade but broadcast footage wasn’t shown, so the full range of weaponry displayed wasn’t clear. But there were indications the event was toned down compared to past recent displays, when the North rolled out some of its most provocative strategic weapons threatening Asian rivals and the American homeland. Instead, the portrayals focused on domestic messaging with artillery hauled by tractors, search dogs, and units of civil defense and public security forces credited for working on virus efforts and flood recovery.