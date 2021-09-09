Special Weather Statement until THU 2:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Wythe County

…A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Wythe

and central Grayson Counties through 200 AM EDT…

At 127 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Bridle Creek, or near Mouth Of Wilson, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Independence…

Fries…

Mouth Of Wilson…

Speedwell…

Bridle Creek…

Cripple Creek…

and Flatridge.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&

MAX HAIL SIZE…0.00 IN;

MAX WIND GUST…40 MPH