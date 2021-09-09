Special Weather Statement until THU 6:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

Northwest Nicholas County

…A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern

Randolph, west central Pocahontas, north central Nicholas,

southeastern Braxton and Webster Counties through 600 PM EDT…

At 515 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles west of Holly River State Park, or 10 miles east of Sutton,

moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Webster Springs, Addison (Webster Springs), Cowen, Boggs, Diana,

Little Birch, Hacker Valley, Upper Glade, Bergoo, Waneta, Centralia

and Erbacon.

This includes Route 19 between mile markers 60 and 66.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

&&

MAX HAIL SIZE…0.25 IN;

MAX WIND GUST…30 MPH