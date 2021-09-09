Sunshine and cooler than normal temperatures funnel in

Rain is with some of us this morning, but will continue to push to the east as the sun rises. Spotty rain is possible to linger behind the cold front through out the morning drive, but most will start to dry things out.

Clouds will decrease throughout the day leading to sunny skies during this afternoon. A northwesterly flow is in store brining us cooler conditions. Temperatures today will only hit the low-mid 70s for most. Dew points will be in the 40s and 50s allowing us to feel comfortable while outdoors.

Overnight mostly clear skies are expected. Temperatures will be much cooler falling down into the 40s and the 50s.

High pressure sets the stage for the next few days continuing to bring plenty of sunshine and dry weather. Friday's highs will be in the low-mid 70s again allowing us to be around 5 degrees cooler than normal. By Saturday temperatures soar into the upper 70s and the 80s. 80s will continue in the first half of next week.

Next best shot for rain will be later next week.