The Granada Theater welcomes back original organ after 50 years

BLUEFIELD W.Va. (WVVA)- The Granada theater's newest addition is actually more like an old friend. This old Wurlitzer theater organ was first installed in this theater back 1927. Mac Abernethy, from the American Theater Organ Society, said it's not your run of the mill church organ.

"There are ranks that are similar to what you would have on a church instrument. But, it's not quite the same, the voice is different. Then of course you have what you've looked at here, the toy counter that you have up here that has all the sound effects that they used to go with silent films. That's a bit of a different component."

Between 1928 till and sometime in the early 1970s, this organ was a fixture inside this theater. But an anonymous buyer in Illinois whisked it away. From there, the organ made a short stop in Huntington, before returning here to the Granada. Abernathy says it's rare for organs of this age to last long enough for a homecoming like this.

"It's a little unusual, it doesn't happen very often where an organ gets repatriated to its original home. In fact, this is only two instances I can think of. Here and the one in Huntington that has ever happened. It's a piece of history. It's fun when we open some of these up. We're building some of them, you can find notes that people have penciled inside the chest, for example."

Now, this old instrument has new life ahead, starting with a facelift. By combining most of the original parts with a retrofitted computer system, allowing the aged organ to play a new tune Autonomously. The work is set for completion by spring 2022. House manager of the Granada Theater, Nicole Thompson said, they're excited to bring back the old and mix it with the new.

"We're getting so excited to be able to play it again, to be able to hear it play again. We'll be programming some events around the organ. Some silent films, perhaps some music will be played before the movies or something like that. But, are very anxious to hear it."

If you're looking to help out with the renovations of the Granada Theater Organ. you can contact the Bluefield arts center at (304)-325-9000.