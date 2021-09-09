TheaterTalkThursday: Carly Burruss Duo

This week on WVVA @ Noon's "Theater Talk Thursday," the new house manager for the Granada, Nicole Thompson, stopped by to discuss upcoming events through the Bluefield Arts Revitalization Corporation (BARC).

BARC is bringing 'Carly Burruss Duo' to the Bluefield Arts Center, Thursday, September 16, 2021

Admission cost is $15 online and at the door.

Thompson is house manager for the newly renovated Granada Theater and oversees the events planned there.

Thompson says you can also still be part of the theater permanently through plaques which will be placed onto the seats of the Granada. Those plaques are currently for sale and information can be found by clicking here.