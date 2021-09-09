UK pair wanted for death in U.S. face extradition from Spain

MADRID (AP) — A British couple wanted by United States authorities as suspects in the death of a scuba diver in Florida a decade ago is facing extradition from Spain after their case was featured on an American television show. Christopher Jones and Alison Gracey were arrested in April by regional police in the northern Basque town of Muskiz, near Bilbao. Gracey appeared before a Spanish court on Thursday, where she refused to willingly accept extradition. The couple is wanted by U.S. officials for the manslaughter of Aimee Rhoads, a scuba diver who died in 2011 while on an excursion in a charter boat their company operated in the Florida Keys. The extradition proceedings are being handled separately for Jones.