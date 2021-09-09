Virginia, Illinois hoping early kickoff not a problem

Bronco Mendenhall hopes an early start time for Virginia’s game against Illinois this weekend won’t affect the Cavaliers much because they practice early, too. First-year Fighting Illini coach Bret Bielema has the same expectations for his team. The 11 a.m. EST kickoff is an hour after Illinois usually practices. The Illini are 1-1 and coming off a 37-30 home loss to UTSA and making their first road trip. Virginia piled up 545 yards of offense and beat William & Mary 43-0 last week in its opener.