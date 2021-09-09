Dozens of Westerners to fly from Kabul on commercial flight

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Qatari officials say Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities will allow between 100 and 150 Westerners, including Americans, to fly out from Kabul in the coming hours. They will leave on the first international commercial flight from the airport since the withdrawal of U.S. forces from the country at the end of August. A Qatar Airways flight that landed earlier Thursday in Kabul carrying humanitarian aid would ferry the foreigners out of Afghanistan, marking the resumption of such flights after the U.S. finished its frantic airlift at the end of August.