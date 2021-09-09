WVa Democratic senators oppose special session on COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Democratic state Senate leaders said Thursday they’re against a special session to consider bills that would bar schools and businesses from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations or other measures. Sen. Ron Stollings of Boone, who is also a physician, said the health care system is stretched. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that Stollings, Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin of Greenbrier and Sen. Richard Lindsay of Kanawha held a teleconference to show solidarity with Senate Republicans who they said are quietly opposed to holding a COVID-19 special session. Baldwin says somebody has to “stand up for the right thing.” Lindsay said he is astounded that some Republicans want to impose their will on businesses and schools.