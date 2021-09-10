Appeals court blocks Tennessee Down syndrome abortion ban

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A panel of federal judges has reversed course and block a Tennessee restriction that outlaws abortions because of a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome, or because of the race or gender of the fetus. The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel ruling Friday also kept a six-week abortion ban blocked. Tennessee Republican Gov. Bill Lee enacted the restrictions last year as part of a sweeping anti-abortion measure. The law gained national attention because it banned abortion as early as six weeks — making it one of the strictest in the country. Another three-judge panel of the 6th Circuit last year had allowed the so-called reasons ban to take effect while the litigation proceeded.