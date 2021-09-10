BARH employees take time to pray in midst of COVID-19 spike

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Those on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight took time out for a moment of prayer in front of Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital (BARH) on Friday.



At noon, staff from across the ARH multi-state network of health care providers participated in prayers for those battling the virus, their families, and the staff who are caring for them.



According to BARH Chaplain Liason, Alisha Jarrell, many staff members at the hospital are currently working long hours on the front lines of this fight.



"We're doing this because of the rise in cases, the increased patients, people working long hours and double shifts who also have to care for the family at home."



The hospital's staff also took time out to prayer for health care workers and patients at other facilities and across the nation.