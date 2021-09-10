Best Wishes, WVVA’s Jade Burks!

WVVA News is saying goodbye to a dear friend and colleague, Jade Burks.

Jade is a graduate of Princeton Senior High School and West Virginia University.

She started in 2019 as evening producer working, designing and outlining our 5, 6, 10 & 11 PM newscasts.

After her stint as producer, Jade was promoted to reporter often leading our newscasts with her A+ reporting and breaking some of the biggest stories.

From evacuations of downtown Bluefield after smoke erupts from multiple manholes to up-to-the-minute election coverage and the acquirement of Bluefield Regional Medical Center by Princeton Community Hospital--Jade Burks was there.

Post her role as reporter, the Princeton native took on the position of content manager essentially leading the outline and flow of all our newscasts throughout the day (while still occasionally filling the roles of producer and reporter).

We'll miss your excellent journalism abilities, stellar sytle & flare and your joy.

You're forever one of our hometown's best!

We wish you the best and thank you for being here for us.