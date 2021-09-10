City of Bluefield’s 2021 Patriot Day Ceremony

City of Bluefield’s 2021 Patriot Day CeremonyUpdated
The City of Bluefield will be hosting its Patriot Day ceremony Saturday, September 11th, 2021.
Marie Blackwell, the city ambassador for the city of Bluefield stopped by to discuss the upcoming ceremony which remembers those lost on 9/11, their families as well as gives gratitude to our servicemen, servicewomen, veterans and first responders.
Details for this year's event are below:
In honor of those who were lost in the World Trade Center attacks,those who served, and those who still serve.
September 11, 2001
"We Will Never Forget"
IN REMEMBRANCE 20th Anniversary of 9/11
Patriot Day CeremonyCity of Bluefield, WV
September 11, 2021 -12:00 Noon -Chicory Square
Greeting Ron Martin, Mayor, City of Bluefield
InvocationThe Reverend Chad Slater, Christ Episcopal Church
Presentation of Colors Montcalm High School JROTC
National Anthem Trevor Darago, Concord College
Pledge of Allegiance Montcalm High School JROTC
Introduction of Speaker Ron Martin, Mayor, City of Bluefield
Keynote Speaker Colonel (Retired) Cecil Marson, U.S. Army, City Manager
Fire Department Fireman's Prayer-Lieutenant Robert Jones
Last Call Bell Ceremony-Lieutenant Bryan Carr
Closing God Bless America
Thanks to the Bluefield High School Band under the direction of Director Nick Hinkle for the patriotic music "A Special Thanks to our Fire and Police Department"