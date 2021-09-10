City of Bluefield’s 2021 Patriot Day Ceremony

The City of Bluefield will be hosting its Patriot Day ceremony Saturday, September 11th, 2021.

Marie Blackwell, the city ambassador for the city of Bluefield stopped by to discuss the upcoming ceremony which remembers those lost on 9/11, their families as well as gives gratitude to our servicemen, servicewomen, veterans and first responders.

Details for this year's event are below:

In honor of those who were lost in the World Trade Center attacks,those who served, and those who still serve.

September 11, 2001

"We Will Never Forget"

IN REMEMBRANCE 20th Anniversary of 9/11

Patriot Day CeremonyCity of Bluefield, WV

September 11, 2021 -12:00 Noon -Chicory Square

Greeting Ron Martin, Mayor, City of Bluefield

InvocationThe Reverend Chad Slater, Christ Episcopal Church

Presentation of Colors Montcalm High School JROTC

National Anthem Trevor Darago, Concord College

Pledge of Allegiance Montcalm High School JROTC

Introduction of Speaker Ron Martin, Mayor, City of Bluefield

Keynote Speaker Colonel (Retired) Cecil Marson, U.S. Army, City Manager

Fire Department Fireman's Prayer-Lieutenant Robert Jones

Last Call Bell Ceremony-Lieutenant Bryan Carr

Closing God Bless America

Thanks to the Bluefield High School Band under the direction of Director Nick Hinkle for the patriotic music "A Special Thanks to our Fire and Police Department"