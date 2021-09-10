COVID-19 outbreak reported at Jackie Withrow Hospital

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) At Governor Jim Justice's Friday press briefing, he said state health officials are monitoring outbreaks at dozens of long-term care facilities across West Virginia.

Among the long-term care facilities under close watch is Jackie Withrow Hospital in Beckley. According to the latest data available from the Dept. of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), the state-run facility currently has eight residents who have tested positive and four staff members.



No deaths have been reported at Jackie Withrow Hospital as of Friday, September 10th.



The new data also shows that another long-term care facility in Beckley, Stonerise, has two active cases among staff.



