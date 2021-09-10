Dry weather stays on tap for the next several days

High pressure brings dry air and abundant sunshine for our Friday. Temperatures remain cooler than normal throughout the day by around 5 degrees all thanks to a northwesterly flow.

This flow will start to change direction and come out of the southwest tomorrow allowing temperatures to reach the upper 70s and 80s for Saturday. Primarily 80s will be spotted on Sunday. Summer like temperatures build in starting tomorrow and stay this way into the first part of next week. We are under this typical September pattern where cold arctic air and warm tropical air come and go in waves leaving us to experience a taste of fall and hold onto what is left of summer.

We remain rain free for the next several days. Dew points also remain on the lower end too allowing us to not feel humid while outside.

Overnight lows will eventually warm up too. Tonight still expect cool temperatures in the upper 40s and 50s. Saturday night lows will be in the 50s primarily. Eventually by Sunday night low temperatures will sit in the 60s.

We remain dry until later next week where a few showers will come and go, but not everyone will see the rain. For now we keep rain chances on the lower end Tuesday through Sunday of next week.

Temperatures into early next week stay warmer than normal in the 80s.