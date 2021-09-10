Skip to Content

Greece approves tough penalties for bogus COVID certificates

10:47 am National news from the Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece has introduced tough penalties for the issuing of fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates after a worker at a vaccination center was suspended for allegedly helping several dozen people acquire bogus documents. The health minister said Friday that parliament has approved a legislative amendment to impose fines of 5,000 euros ($5,920) for each vaccination, recovery, or test certificate issued under false pretenses. Private health facilities found to have issued fake COVID-19 documents could be fined up to 50,000 euros. The measures follow the introduction of vaccination mandates for health care workers that took effect on Sept. 1. 

Associated Press

