It’s feeling like fall now; summer makes a comeback next week

It was a beautiful day out there today. The Two Virginias stayed dry with mostly sunny conditions and highs in the 60s and 70s. Tonight will be another cooler night with lows dipping down into the 40s and 50s. We will stay dry with clear skies.

Another dry day is in store for tomorrow with seasonable temperatures. Mostly sunny skies are expected with highs topping off in the 70s and low 80s.

Dry conditions and mostly sunny skies will stick around for the early and middle part of next week as high pressure dominates our area. This will bring a rise in temperatures though. It'll feel like summer out there with highs 5-15 degrees above average.

Towards the end of next week will be our next shot at seeing rain. As of now, it just looks like they will be pop-up, hit-or-miss showers and storms so it won't bring much rain to the area. Temperatures look to stay above average, but won't be as hot as the early and middle part of next week. Make sure to catch the full forecast tonight at 5, 6, 10 (CW), and 11pm.