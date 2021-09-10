Local JROTC student, soldier sister reunite

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Princeton High School JROTC student got a pleasant surprise today when he was reunited with his sister who just finished up with basic training and AIT training for the U.S. Army.

Meraleigh Stamper's accomplishment is a huge inspiration for her brother Jeffery. In fact he's enlisting in the army as well and that inspiration popped in for a surprise visit at school.

"It feels great, I didn't see it coming" said Jeffery. "It's pretty cool. It's been nine months since I've been home so it's been nice to see him too." added Meraleigh.

The two are eager to spend some needed time with each other. "I'm excited, I get to spend the next week here. We'll make the best of it." said Meraleigh.

One of the masterminds behind this surprise is their mother, Laura. " It's great, a little overwhelming but it's good. I'm excited to have both of them. I didn't think I was gonna get to see her until Christmas. I knew he would be back but I didn't know when she would be."