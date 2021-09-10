Michael Kors returns to NY Fashion Week with urban romance

NEW YORK (AP) — Love and romance are the dreamy common threads that bind together Michael Kors’ Spring/Summer 2022 collection. Friday’s show, located at the Central Park West restaurant Tavern on the Green, highlighted a cozy and warm environment. Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Imaan Hammam, and Precious Lee modeled gowns and skirts in color palettes of black, white, pink, tan, blue and prints. Kors recalled names like Sophia Loren, Ingrid Bergman and Jackie Kennedy as inspirations for the timeless line. Regardless of what chaos is happening in the world, Kors says he hopes this collection helps people feel comfortable in their skin regardless of size or age.