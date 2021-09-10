N. Macedonia: 12 patients among 14 dead in COVID unit blaze

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Authorities in North Macedonia say forensic experts have identified the 14 victims of a fire in a COVID-19 field hospital as 12 patients and two visiting relatives. The fire broke out overnight Wednesday in the western town of Tetovo, destroying the facility within minutes. Twelve people were also injured. The causes of the blaze have not been determined, but it is believed to have been an accidental fire. The public prosecutor’s office said Friday the dead were eight women and six men who ranged in age between 29 and 78. The blaze is believed to have started by accident, although an investigation is still under way. Witnesses and officials have said an explosion preceded the fire.